Truist Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $100.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $29.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after acquiring an additional 183,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,149,000 after buying an additional 27,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

