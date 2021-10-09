Truist Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $214.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $181.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Raymond James upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $193.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $194.08.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after buying an additional 1,919,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after buying an additional 1,066,826 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,690,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $427,331,000 after buying an additional 989,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

