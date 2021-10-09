Truist Securities Boosts Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target to $19.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 65.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTE. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $900.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. Research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 154,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

