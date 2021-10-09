Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.07 Million

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to post sales of $178.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.79 million. Trupanion reported sales of $130.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $690.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $689.50 million to $691.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $881.96 million, with estimates ranging from $867.80 million to $903.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $46,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $3,011,107. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Trupanion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Trupanion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.06. 178,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,358. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.51 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

