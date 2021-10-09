Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKC. Zacks Investment Research cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,629.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 1,467,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 178.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 792,838 shares in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

