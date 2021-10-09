Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $265,905.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.