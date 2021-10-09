Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $265,905.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.
Shares of TWTR opened at $63.68 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.
TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Twitter by 6.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.