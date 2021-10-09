Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,546 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 174.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Twitter by 50.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,677 shares of company stock worth $6,399,508. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.