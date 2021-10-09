UBS Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €47.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €46.94 ($55.23).

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €31.26 ($36.78) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €39.88. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

