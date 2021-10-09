UBS Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €90.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.10 ($133.06) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €82.46 ($97.01).

HEI stock opened at €63.74 ($74.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €70.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €47.35 ($55.71) and a 52 week high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

