UBS Group Increases Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $148.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $128.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after acquiring an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

