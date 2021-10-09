UBS Group Reiterates GBX 2,135 Price Target for Relx (LON:REL)

Relx (LON:REL) received a GBX 2,135 ($27.89) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REL. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,235 ($29.20) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) target price on Relx in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,248.45 ($29.38).

Shares of LON:REL opened at GBX 2,146 ($28.04) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,172.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,005.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34). The stock has a market capitalization of £41.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01.

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

