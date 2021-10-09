UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. UFP Industries reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full-year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.14.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter valued at $276,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $72.14. 144,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,762. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

