Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

ULVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.30) price objective on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Unilever alerts:

In other Unilever news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,866.50 ($50.52). The stock had a trading volume of 2,489,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,031.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,149.67. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The company has a market capitalization of £99.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.