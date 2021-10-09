United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 565,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on USM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 8.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USM opened at $31.28 on Friday. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

