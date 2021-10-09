Unity Biotechnology’s (UBX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

UBX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unity Biotechnology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, raised Unity Biotechnology from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.20. Unity Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 32.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

