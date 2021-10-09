Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,851,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,333 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,615,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 635,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after acquiring an additional 276,709 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 8.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 611,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock worth $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UPLD stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $974.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.61, a PEG ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

