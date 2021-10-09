Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

