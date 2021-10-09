Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.11.
URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.
Urban Outfitters stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,132,000 after acquiring an additional 123,034 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after acquiring an additional 88,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
