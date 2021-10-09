Urus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00232986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00102425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011961 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

