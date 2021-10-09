Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

