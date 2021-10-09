Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.03. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

