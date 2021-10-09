Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) versus Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Valeo has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valeo and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeo $18.77 billion 0.39 -$1.24 billion ($2.60) -5.77 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A

Garrett Motion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valeo. Valeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valeo and Garrett Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valeo 1 6 4 0 2.27 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Valeo and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeo N/A N/A N/A Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Valeo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Valeo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

