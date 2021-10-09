Validity (VAL) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $27.13 million and $2.58 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Validity has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.15 or 0.00011328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,414,390 coins and its circulating supply is 4,413,293 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

