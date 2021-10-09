VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck China Bond ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBON. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of VanEck China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in VanEck China Bond ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck China Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000.

Get VanEck China Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:CBON opened at $24.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. VanEck China Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck China Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.