Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $12,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.36. 120,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,745. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68.

