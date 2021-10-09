Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 187,080 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,128,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.97% of Eversource Energy worth $3,300,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.52. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.