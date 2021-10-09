Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,598,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,309,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.66% of D.R. Horton worth $3,126,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 244.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5,439.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 68.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

