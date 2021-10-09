Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $3,438,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 134.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,279,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,159,000 after purchasing an additional 85,378 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

