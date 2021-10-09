Vanguard Group Inc. Has $3.94 Billion Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,151,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,935,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 54,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

