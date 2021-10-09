Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 15,411 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,966,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of AMETEK worth $3,199,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in AMETEK by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $126.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.28. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

