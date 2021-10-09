Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 284,267 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,410,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 284,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fortinet worth $3,670,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $307.17 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00. The company has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

