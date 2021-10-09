Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $38,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.43. 551,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,472. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.41 and its 200-day moving average is $236.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

