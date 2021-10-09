Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by SCS Capital Management LLC

SCS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,462,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 10.3% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SCS Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $548,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after buying an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after buying an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,098,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,495,000 after buying an additional 893,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $226.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,885,099. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $165.02 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.78.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

