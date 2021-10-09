Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

