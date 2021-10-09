Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0539

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 23.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0539 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 64% higher against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $241.05 million and approximately $177.21 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 751.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00087253 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

