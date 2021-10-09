VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $1,169.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0614 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54,832.21 or 1.00047471 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00064276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00050984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001321 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.93 or 0.00536303 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004649 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,210,247 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.