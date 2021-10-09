Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

VZ traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $53.24. 21,384,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,342,213. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $220.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,150. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

