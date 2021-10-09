Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after buying an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.94. 1,157,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,527. The stock has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

