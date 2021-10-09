Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The Satellite Services segment of the company is progressing well, thanks to improving in-flight connectivity service revenues with growth in fixed broadband business resulting from higher bandwidth service plans. The company remains focused on the launch of ViaSat-3 global constellation. Strength in the ground antenna systems business, along with higher earth imaging and observation bandwidth demands, is likely to boost ground infrastructure products and services. It is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft, as it is a large addressable market. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics and global coverage. However, stiff competition and integration risks related to acquisitions are major concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.67.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.57. Viasat has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,077,000 after purchasing an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 63,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viasat by 12.1% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,685,000 after purchasing an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Viasat by 4.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,547,000 after purchasing an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Viasat by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,292,000 after purchasing an additional 329,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

