Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Shares Down 4.2%

Vicinity Motor Corp (NASDAQ:VEV) shares traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.41. 32,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 77,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10.

Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.55 million for the quarter.

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

