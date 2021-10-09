VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $35.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.52% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

