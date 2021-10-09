VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.36 Per Share

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VTRN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.357 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 50.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VTRN opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.39. VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.09 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

