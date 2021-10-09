VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Shares of NASDAQ CSF opened at $61.66 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $62.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
