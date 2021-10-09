VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $40.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.41% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.