Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,700 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,034 shares of company stock valued at $892,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.35 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.13%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

