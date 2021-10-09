Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,775 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.22%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock worth $3,911,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

