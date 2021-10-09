Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 25,096 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of NIO by 807.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.82.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $21.17 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

