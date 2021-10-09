Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,321 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,774,000. 60.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.74.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.50 million. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.92.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

