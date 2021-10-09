Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 167 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

THC stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.71. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,612,775. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

