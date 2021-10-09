Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNOM. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -57.73 and a beta of 2.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $178,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

