Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,706 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 485,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 279,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $65,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.27. 3,735,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,133,322. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $448.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.